El 52,8 por ciento de los ciudadanos considera que Vox es una formación de extrema derecha y lo coloca en una posición de 10 en una escala en la que 1 es izquierda y 10 es derecha. Así lo revela el macrobarómetro de marzo 2019 del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) que ha pedido a casi 16.200 ciudadanos que sitúen a los partidos políticos en una escala del 1 al 10 dependiendo de su orientación política.
El porcentaje de quienes creen que el partido de Santiago Abascal está en la extrema derecha se eleva hasta el 65,8 por ciento si se tiene en cuenta el 13 por ciento de respuestas que le dan a Vox un 9 en esa escala de clasificación ideológica.
Podemos, por su parte, es considerado por parte del 29,6% de los encuestados como un partido de extrema izquierda, colocándole en el punto uno de la escala. Asimismo, el PSOE aparece colocado entre las posiciones 4 y 5 con un 25,9 por ciento y un 18,3 por ciento de las respuestas, respectivamente.
El 25,4 por ciento de los encuestados sitúa al PP en un 8 en la escala ideológica, un 16,5 por ciento le da un 9 y el 17 por ciento, un 10.
La posición ideológica relativa de Ciudadanos está más dispersa: así, el 18,7 por ciento cree que está en un punto 6 y otro 16,2 por ciento lo sitúa en el punto 7, mientras que 13,9 por ciento lo sitúan en el 5.
El CIS desvela que Vox es también el partido que más rechazo suscita ya que el 70,3 por ciento de los votantes declara que "nunca lo votaría".
Según el CIS, el 54,5 por ciento de los electores "nunca votaría" al PP, mientras que el 53,8 y 53,7 nunca votarían a IU y Podemos respectivamente.
