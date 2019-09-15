Público
ERC Junqueras gana las elecciones a la Ejecutiva de ERC con el 88,34% de los votos

El exvicepresidente de la Generalitat renovará en el cargo después de presentar una candidatura sin rival.

Imagen de archivo del exvicepresidente de la Generalitat Oriol Junqueras. EFE

La candidatura del presidente de ERC y exvicepresidente de la Generalitat, Oriol Junqueras, ha ganado las elecciones a la Ejecutiva Nacional del partido, y renovará en el cargo con un 88,34% de los votos, ha informado la republicana Marta Vilalta en rueda de prensa este domingo por la noche.

Junqueras ha presentado una candidatura sin rival, junto con la secretaria general de la formación, Marta Rovira, y el vicepresidente de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, que se ha convertido en coordinador nacional del partido, un nuevo cargo con el que gana peso en la cúpula del partido.

La jornada electoral del 28 Congreso Nacional celebrado este domingo para elegir a la nueva Ejecutiva del partido ha registrado una participación del 57,14%.

[Habrá ampliación]

