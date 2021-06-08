Estás leyendo: España adapta su normativa a la legislación de la UE sobre transgénicos

España adapta su normativa a la legislación de la UE sobre transgénicos

Maíz transgénico.
Maíz transgenico. Pixabay

madrid

Actualizado:

Agencia EFE

El Consejo de Ministros ha aprobado este martes un texto legislativo que traspone a la normativa española los cambios legales introducidos por la Unión Europea (UE) en 2019 sobre organismos genéticamente modificados o transgénicos.

El texto incorpora los cambios introducidos en la normativa comunitaria sobre la confidencialidad y formato de presentación de los datos de las actividades con organismos modificados genéticamente, "lo que contribuye a clarificar los requisitos" para su realización en España, según ha informado el Ministerio de Agricultura, Pesca y Alimentación (MAPA).

Estos cambios se habían introducido mediante un reglamento comunitario sobre la transparencia y sostenibilidad de la determinación o evaluación de riesgo en la UE en la cadena alimentaria.

Asimismo, el Gobierno ha actualizado las referencias a los departamentos ministeriales en la composición del Consejo Interministerial de organismos genéticamente modificados y de la Comisión Nacional de Bioseguridad, así como en el régimen sancionador

Estos órganos colegiados ejercen las competencias de la Administración General del Estado en la tramitación y resolución de las notificaciones y solicitudes de actividades con transgénicos, presentadas con arreglo al ordenamiento jurídico nacional.

El consejo interministerial está presidido por el secretario general de Agricultura y Alimentación y en su composición hay representantes de los diferentes departamentos ministeriales con competencias en la materia, según la misma fuente. 

