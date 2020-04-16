Estás leyendo: España ha realizado más de 930.000 test para detectar el coronavirus desde el inicio de la pandemia

El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, ha anunciado en el Congreso que hasta el 13 de abril se han realizado 930.230 test PCR para diagnosticar la covid-19. Según el ministro, a diario se realizan entre 40.000 y 47.000 pruebas diagnósticas.

El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, durante la sesión de control celebrada este miércoles en el Congreso / EFE

España ha realizado más de 930.000 test de diagnóstico del coronavirus. El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, ha anunciado este jueves durante su comparecencia en el Congreso que, hasta el pasado lunes 13 de abril, se han llevado a cabo 930.230 pruebas PCR con el fin de detectar a las personas infectadas por covi-19.

Según ha explicado el ministro, la capacidad de realización de estos test se ha duplicado. Hace unas semanas se practicaban unas 20.000 pruebas diarias y, en la actualidad, ha informado Illa, se realizan entre 40.000 y 47.000 test de diagnóstico.

