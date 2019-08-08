Público
FIN DE ETA Una de las principales empresas de escoltas se hunde tras la desaparición de ETA

Ombuds, una de las encargadas de dar protección a políticos y empresarios amenazados, está en concurso de acreedores. Este jueves, el administrador concursal informará sobre las “posibilidades de viabilidad”. 

Protesta de los trabajadores de Ombuds en Huelva. CCOO

Cerca de 8 mil vigilantes de seguridad viven un agosto cargado de nervios. No es para menos: Ombuds, la empresa a la que pertenecen, atraviesa uno de los momentos más delicados de su trayectoria. Atrás quedan aquellos tiempos en los que esta compañía se encargaba de dar servicios de escolta a amenazados por ETA. Ahora está en concurso de acreedores debido a las deudas que acumula con Hacienda y la Seguridad Social.

“Aquí, en el País Vasco, llegamos a estar 900. Ahora somos unos 400”, dice a Público José Ramón Pinto, integrante de CCOO y secretario del comité de empresa en Euskadi. En efecto, Ombuds –fundada a mediados de los 80– logró convertirse en una de las principales adjudicatarias de los contratos del ministerio de Interior para la protección de políticos y empresarios.

Tras el cese definitivo de la violencia declarado por ETA en octubre de 2011, el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy inició un proceso de reducción del servicio de escoltas. A finales de marzo de 2017, los últimos cien escoltas que seguían en activo en Euskadi y Navarra se reciclaron como vigilantes de seguridad tras las negociaciones realizadas por los sindicatos. 

Reunión clave

Quince meses después de la desaparición de ETA, Ombuds –que actualmente se encarga de la seguridad en varias prisiones– se encuentra inmersa en un concurso de acreedores. El momento clave llegará este jueves: en un encuentro en Madrid, el administrador concursal informará a los representantes de los trabajadores “sobre las posibilidades de viabilidad de la empresa u otras medidas a adoptar”, según anunciaron a través de un comunicado los sindicatos UGT y CCOO. “Si no es viable entraríamos en un proceso de liquidación”, añade Pinto.

Esta misma semana, el juzgado de lo mercantil número 13 de Madrid obligó a los bancos a retomar la línea de financiación con Ombuds, lo que provocó cierto optimismo. No obstante, aún queda camino por recorrer.

