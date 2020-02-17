bilbaoActualizado:
A menos de siete semanas del encuentro con las urnas, el lehendakari y candidato a la reelección por el PNV, Iñigo Urkullu, tendrá que afrontar un martes atípico: el mandatario vasco comparecerá junto a varios consejeros en la Diputación Permanente del Parlamento autonómico, ya disuelto por la convocatoria anticipada de elecciones. Estará allí por pedido de la oposición, que reclama explicaciones en torno a la tragedia del vertedero de Zaldibar.
12 días después del derrumbe que sepultó a dos trabajadores que aún siguen desaparecidos, la mezcla de dudas e indignación sobre este asunto sigue en aumento. Mientras continúan las muestras de preocupación en los municipios del entorno del vertedero por los niveles de contaminación en el ambiente, todos los grupos políticos –a excepción de PNV y PSE, que cogobiernan en Euskadi– critican la gestión del Ejecutivo autonómico en este asunto y piden que se aclaren responsabilidades, tanto a nivel público como privado.
Esos puntos estarán sobre la mesa de la Diputación Permanente, que a partir de las 9.30 de este martes recibirá a Urkullu. Junto al lehendakari estarán los consejeros de las distintas áreas implicadas en esta crisis: Iñaki Arriola (Medio Ambiente), María Jesús San José (Trabajo) y Estefanía Beltrán de Heredia (Seguridad).
Del "carroñerismo" a ETA
Las comparecencias han sido solicitadas por EH Bildu, Elkarrekin Podemos y PP. Las tres formaciones políticas de la oposición han mostrado sus discrepancias con la actitud mantenida por El Gobierno Vasco tras el derrumbe del vertedero. Ante esas críticas, el portavoz del Ejecutivo autonómico, Josu Erkoreka, llegó a hablar de "carroñerismo político". El PNV llegó incluso a asegurar que detrás de la aparición de bolsas de basura en algunas de sus sedes estaba la mano de un "ex dirigente de ETA", hacia el cual apuntaron con nombre y apellido.
En una entrevista ofrecida este lunes a Onda Vasca y recogida por Europa Press, el portavoz del PNV en el Congreso, Aitor Esteban, acusó a la oposición de "dar mítines" sobre este tema. "Estamos en precampaña electoral y ya se ve claramente que a algunos solo les interesa utilizarlo como munición de campaña. Por eso, creo que el ejemplo que se está dando desde las instituciones, y el trabajo que se ha hecho desde ellas desde el primer minuto ha sido impecable, informando, dando la cara y trabajando coordinadamente todos los departamentos", indicó.
