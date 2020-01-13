No es tiempo de sorpresas. La Ejecutiva del PNV ha confirmado este lunes que Iñigo Urkullu, actual lehendakari, volverá a postularse para el cargo en las elecciones autonómicas que se celebrarán este año, previsiblemente –salvo adelanto– en septiembre u octubre. De esta manera, el político nacionalista buscará su tercer mandato al frente del Gobierno Vasco.
Siguiendo el guion previsto, el Euskadi Buru Batzar del PNV ha aprovechado su reunión semanal para ratificar su apuesta por Urkullu como cabeza de cartel para la próxima cita con las urnas. Tras formalizar este planteamiento en la Ejecutiva, el PNV trasladará ahora la candidatura del lehendakari a las organizaciones municipales de este partido, que deberán refrendarla. La aprobación definitiva tendrá lugar 7 de marzo. Nadie, absolutamente nadie, espera un pronunciamiento de la militancia en sentido opuesto.
"Las y los burukides de EAJ-PNV han adoptado esta decisión tras escuchar a Urkullu, quien a su vez ha accedido a ser el candidato que la Ejecutiva propondrá a la militancia jeltzale en el proceso para la elección de candidatas y candidatos que arrancará este miércoles, 15 de enero, con la notificación a las Organizaciones Municipales", ha informado el partido nacionalista a través de una nota hecha pública poco después de las 18.30 de este lunes.
"El EBB también ha acordado hoy proponer a las bases jeltzales a Bakartxo Tejeria Otermin como candidata a la presidencia del Parlamento Vasco, responsabilidad que ha desempeñado en las dos últimas legislaturas. Tejeria también ha aceptado la propuesta de la Ejecutiva nacional de EAJ-PNV", añade.
El lehendakari afronta este último tramo de legislatura con la calma que le otorgan unos Presupuestos ya aprobados. Las Cuentas han salido adelante gracias a la abstención de Elkarrekin Podemos, que logró cerrar un acuerdo presupuestario con el Gobierno Vasco.
De forma paralela, Urkullu y su partido mantienen una excelente relación con el Gobierno que lidera Pedro Sánchez. De hecho, el PNV llegó a un acuerdo con el PSOE para apoyar la investidura del mandatario socialista. A cambio, La Moncloa se compromete a dar pasos firmes para concretar las transferencias que aún hoy, 40 años y tres meses después de la aprobación del Estatuto de Gernika, siguen sin ser cumplidas.
Hay otro dato que también apuntala al actual lehendakari. En las distintas elecciones celebradas durante 2019, el PNV logró ubicarse como la opción preferida del electorado vasco. Tras consolidarse como el primer partido de Euskadi, ahora buscará conquistar las mayorías necesarias para mantener a Urkullu al frente del gobierno autonómico.
