La exconsellera Dolors Bassa: "No podemos dejar caer al Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez"

La exconsellera de Trabajo Dolors Bassa ha llamado a evitar que el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, pierda La Moncloa: "No podemos dejar caer al Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez. La alternativa a tumbar a este Gobierno es mucho peor con el PP, Cs y la extrema derecha".
En una entrevista de RAC1, recogida por Europa Press, la exconsellera de Carles Puigdemont, en prisión preventiva por el procés catalán y el referéndum del 1 de octubre, no es partidaria de aprobar los Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE), pero añade: "Por ahora un 'no' rotundo a los Presupuestos tampoco lo diría".
"Si quieren aprobarlos, que hagan un gesto, el que sea, pero que lo hagan", ha reclamado Bassa, que como otros líderes soberanistas pide al Gobierno del PSOE que ponga alguna solución encima de la mesa ante el conflicto político catalán si pretende negociar con ellos las cuentas del Estado.
De cara al juicio que previsiblemente se celebrará este 2019, Bassa prevé muchas movilizaciones que desea que sean coordinadas: "No me gustaría que las concentraciones taparan o mancharan todo lo que se diga en el juicio".
"El juicio tendrá mucho impacto y vendrán observadores internacionales. Es una ventana que tendremos. Hasta ahora hemos oído las acusaciones de un lado y nosotros todavía no hemos podido explicar nuestra versión", y asegura que el 6 de febrero ya hay testigos citados a declarar.
