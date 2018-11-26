Público
Salida a Bolsa de Bankia La Audiencia rechaza las pretensiones de Rato y otros procesados por la salida a Bolsa de Bankia y mantiene a todas las acusaciones

El Tribunal que preside la magistrada Ángela Murillo rechaza la mayoría de cuestiones previas planteadas por las defensas, y tampoco exime a los acusados de asistir a las sesiones, agendadas hasta junio. El expresidente de la entidad y exdirector gerente del FMI está declarando este mismo martes.

26/11/2018.- El expresidente de Bankia Rodrigo Rato (d) junto al exconsejero de Caja Madrid José Antonio Moral Santín (i), durante la primera sesión del juicio por la salida a Bolsa de la entidad en 2011 que se celebra en la Audiencia Nacional de San Fernando de Henares. EFE/Fernando Alvarado

Rodrigo Rato y el resto de procesados en el juicio por la ruinosa salida a Bolsa de Bankia han intentado desactivar a las acusaciones populares personadas en la causa, pero la Audiencia Nacional ha rechazado sus pretensiones. La sección cuarta de la Sala de lo Penal se ha pronunciado en contra de la mayoría de cuestiones previas planteadas a finales de noviembre por las defensas de los 34 acusados, entre ellos el exvicepresidente del Gobierno de José María Aznar y expresidente de la entidad.

Así, fuentes de la Audiencia han informado de que el auto hecho público este martes por el tribunal que preside la magistrada Ángela Murillo permite que sigan ejerciendo como acusación la Confederación Intersindical de Cr´dito (CIC), 15 M-pa Rato y la Confederación General del Trabajo (CGT), entre otros.  La Audiencia sí ha retirado el delito de falsedad contable atribuido a las personas jurídicas Bankia, su matriz BFA y la auditora Deloitte, sobre las que sólo pesa ahora un presunto delito de estafa a inversores.

