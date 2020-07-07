Estás leyendo: Carpetazo del Supremo a la exhumación de Franco: rechaza los recursos de la Fundación, el Valle y los Benedictinos

Público
Exhumación del dictador Carpetazo del Supremo a la exhumación de Franco: rechaza los recursos de la Fundación, el Valle y los Benedictinos

La decisión se ha adoptado después de resolverse la recusación presentada por la Fundación contra el magistrado Pablo Lucas, que fue el ponente de la sentencia que el pasado pasado 24 de septiembre avaló la exhumación.

El Valle de los Caídos durante la exhumación del dictador Francisco Franco. / Europa Press
MADRID

EUROPA PRESS

La Sala de lo Contencioso-Administrativo del Tribunal Supremo ha resuelto definitivamente los recursos contra la exhumación de Francisco Franco y ha desestimado este martes los recursos que tenía pendientes por parte de la Fundación Nacional Francisco Franco, la Comunidad benedictina y la Asociación en Defensa del Valle de los Caídos contra la decisión del Gobierno que permitió sacar los restos del dictador de la basílica de Cuelgamuros.

La decisión se ha adoptado después de resolverse la recusación presentada por la Fundación contra el magistrado Pablo Lucas, que fue el ponente de la sentencia que el pasado pasado 24 de septiembre avaló la exhumación, por unas informaciones que le relacionaban con la vicepresidenta del Gobierno Carmen Calvo cuando ambos coincidieron en 1990 en la Universidad de Córdoba.

En el último escrito remitido al alto tribunal, el pasado 1 de junio, la Fundación Franco solicitaba a la Sala que corrigiera su "grave error" y ordenara que Franco vuelva a ser enterrado en el Valle de los Caídos, algo que ha sido rechazado por el Supremo, que confirma en su resolución la legalidad de los acuerdos del Consejo de Ministros del 15 de febrero de 2019 por los que se acordó sacar a Franco del Valle de los Caídos.

