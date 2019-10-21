Noche de propaganda a la espera del Día D. Durante la madrugada de este lunes, militantes franquistas han recorrido varias sedes del PSOE para decorarlas con carteles con la cara de Franco. Estas acciones han sido oficialmente reivindicadas por “El Valle no se toca”, una organización ultraderechista surgida al calor de la exhumación de la momia de Franco del Valle de los Caídos.
Las sede socialistas en los distritos madrileños de Salamanca, Chamartín, Las Rozas y Fuencarral han amanecido con esos carteles pegados en sus cristales. Junto a la foto del dictador aparece el lema “Honor y lealtad”, junto al lema “El Valle no se toca”. Lo mismo ha ocurrido en la sede del PSOE en Majadahonda y en el monolito dedicado al fundador de la formación socialista, Pablo Iglesias.
Asimismo, los mismos elementos propagandísticos han aparecido en otros lugares de Madrid, como la sede de la Conferencia Episcopal –incluso aparecieron pintadas con el lema “Osoro traidor, dirigidas al obispo de Madrid–, el Campus Universitario Villanueva (perteneciente al Opus Dei) o en el local de la masónica Gran Logia de España.
La ultraderecha se prepara así para una semana agitada, en la que prevén organizar distintas acciones de protesta por la exhumación del dictador.
