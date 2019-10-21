El próximo jueves 24 de octubre se procederá a la exhumación y reinhumación de Francisco Franco, según informa el Gobierno.
A través de un comunicado, el Gobierno confirma que el próximo jueves a las 10:30 horas procederá a exhumar los restos de Franco de la Basílica del Valle de los Caídos en cumplimiento de la ley de Memoria Histórica de 2007, de la proposición no de ley aprobada por el Congreso en 2017 y de los acuerdos posteriores adoptados por el Ejecutivo en 2019.
Tras la exhumación, los restos serán trasladados al panteón de Mingorrubio, donde está enterrada la viuda de Franco, Carmen Polo.
Tanto la exhumación como la reinhumación se llevarán a cabo en la intimidad, en presencia de sus allegados. La ministra de Justicia en funciones, Dolores Delgado, estará presente durante la exhumación, el traslado y el entierro de Franco en su condición de notaria mayor del Reino.
En la nota, el Ejecutivo recuerda que "ha defendido desde el principio del proceso que los restos del dictador no podían continuar en un mausoleo público que exaltara su figura, algo expresamente prohibido por la Ley de Memoria Histórica".
Igualmente, destaca que la sentencia "firme y unánime" del Tribunal Supremo del pasado 30 de septiembre "puso fin al proceso contencioso-administrativo interpuesto por la familia para intentar impedir su salida del Valle de los Caídos".
"El presidente del gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, señaló tras conocerse el fallo que de esta manera se cerraba simbólicamente el círculo de la democracia española", concluye el comunicado.
