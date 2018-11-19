Público
Femen vs. Falange Detenido un miembro de Falange durante el altercado con activistas de Femen en Madrid

El falangista ha sido acusado de un delito de atentado contra la autoridad después de que tres mujeres de la organización feminista boicoteasen una concentración en la plaza de Oriente para homenajear a Franco en el aniversario de su muerte.

Activistas de Femen irrumpen en una concentración fascista durante el 20-N en Madrid. / VÍCTOR LERENA (EFE)

La Policía Nacional ha detenido a un miembro de Falange tras el altercado de este domingo, cuando tres activistas de Femen irrumpieron en un acto que estaba desarrollando esta organización para homenajear al dictador Francisco Franco en el aniversario de su muerte, en la plaza de Oriente, junto al Palacio Real de Madrid.

Activistas de Femen irrumpen en un acto de Falange convocado con motivo del 20N./EFE/Víctor Lerena

Fuentes de la Jefatura Superior de Policía de Madrid ha detallado que el hombre fue detenido este domingo por la mañana acusado de un delito de atentado contra la autoridad. Varias decenas de falangistas se concentraban en este punto, en uno de los actos que se han celebrado este fin de semana por el 20-N.

Concentración fascista en la plaza de Oriente de Madrid durante el 20-N. / VÍCTOR LConcentración fascista en la plaza de Oriente de Madrid durante el 20-N. / VÍCTOR LERENA (EFE)ERENA (EFE)

En un momento dado, tres activistas de Femen irrumpieron en medio de la concentración con el torso desnudo, donde se podía leer Fascismo Legal. Vergüenza Nacional. En la espalda mostraban un escudo preconstitucional tachado con una cruz de color rojo y con el mensaje Stop 20N.

Activistas de Femen irrumpen en un acto de Falange convocado con motivo del 20N./EFE/Víctor Lerena

Entre varios agentes de la Policía Municipal de Madrid y de la Policía Nacional consiguieron apartar a las tres jóvenes a un lado para evitar que el altercado fuera a más, mientras recibían insultos de los manifestantes, que llegaron a vocear que se fueran "a una mezquita" a hacer lo mismo.

