Las farmacias comienzan a aplicar el sistema contra los medicamentos falsificados

Las 22.000 farmacias españolas aplicarán a partir de este sábado el nuevo Sistema Español de Verificación de Medicamentos, aprobado por normativa europea, que implica a fabricantes, distribuidores y farmacéuticos para prevenir la entrada de medicamentos falsificados en la cadena de suministro legal.
El sistema consiste en la incorporación en el envase de los fármacos de dos dispositivos de seguridad: un identificador único o código bidimensional (Datamatrix) que identifica individualmente el envase y un dispositivo contra manipulaciones en el embalaje exterior, que puede ser un sello o un precinto que permita verificar visualmente si el envase del medicamento ha sido manipulado o no.
Estos dispositivos de seguridad tendrán que ser verificados y autenticados en la farmacia por parte del profesional en el momento de la dispensación, ha informado este viernes el Consejo General de Colegios Oficiales de Farmacéuticos (CGCOF) en un comunicado.
Para ello, el farmacéutico escaneará el código de cada envase y se conectará al depósito nacional, que estará sincronizado con la plataforma europea, para confirmar que el producto que llega al paciente es el mismo que salió de la planta de producción farmacéutica.
Para Jesús Aguilar, presidente del Consejo General de Colegios Farmacéuticos, se trata de un "nuevo éxito de la farmacia española que, una vez más, da muestras de su capacidad tecnológica y de su compromiso con la seguridad de los pacientes".
La primera prueba real de verificación se realizó en una farmacia de La Rioja el pasado 28 de enero.
El próximo lunes, los responsables de las entidades implicadas valorarán la puesta en marcha del sistema en una rueda de prensa, en la que ofrecerán los últimos datos y despejarán las dudas sobre este nuevo modelo.
