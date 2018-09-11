Público
Vigo El PSOE amenaza con investigar la relación entre Núñez Feijóo y el narco Marcial Dorado

El concejal vigués Santos Héctor propone que se cree una comisión en el Ayuntamiento para aclarar la desaparición de los documentos de los contratos de empresas vinculadas al traficante con la sanidad gallega, dirigida entonces por el líder del PP

El alcalde de Vigo, Abel Caballero. / PACO CAMPOS (EFE)

El concejal del PSdeG-PSOE Santos Héctor ha anunciado este martes que propondrá al grupo municipal socialista que presente en el próximo pleno de Vigo una moción para la creación de una comisión de investigación en el Ayuntamiento de Vigo para aclarar la relación que tuvo el actual presidente de la Xunta de Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, con el condenado por narcotráfico Marcial Dorado.

“Queremos saber las circunstancias en las que desaparece la documentación de los contratos del Sergas (Servicio Gallego de Salud) con las empresas vinculadas al narcotraficante Marcial Dorado y cómo se pierden. Es un tema muy serio y, según la información de algunos medios de comunicación, parece ser que se perdieron en una inundación en un centro público de integración de formación profesional de Coia, en Vigo”, ha expresado.

Santos Héctor ha asegurado que si esa comisión de investigación se crea en el Parlamento de Galicia, su grupo no propondrán para crearla en el Ayuntamiento de Vigo.

“Cuando Feijóo era responsable del Sergas se realizaron unos contratos con empresas vinculadas al narco Marcial Dorado, y no tenemos ninguna contestación”, ha continuado. “Era contratación pública vinculada con el Sergas y la documentación desaparece Vigo cuando tendría que estar custodiada en Santiago. No sabemos que pasó luego con los documentos”, ha finalizado Santos Héctor.

