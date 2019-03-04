El fiscal Javier Zaragoza ha puesto en duda este lunes que los heridos del 1-O efectivamente fueran heridos por las cargas policiales documentadas en cientos de vídeos, e incluso que estos heridos realmente sangrasen como consecuencia de las lesiones causadas por los agentes.
El fiscal: en las imágenes aparecen "heridos o personas que parecía que sangraban o estaban heridas"
Ante La Sala de Lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo, en la décima sesión del juicio al procés catalán, el fiscal ha preguntado al exsecretario de Estado de Seguridad, José Antonio Nieto, llamado en calidad de testigo, si la orden de detener las cargas contra los ciudadanos que acudieron a colegios electorales en esta jornada tuvo que ver con las imágenes difundidas por los medios de comunicación que documentaron la virulencia de estas cargas, criticadas por la Organización de las Naciones Unidas (ONU) o por Amnistía Internacional.
Así, Zaragoza deslizaba que en las imágenes de ese día aparecen "heridos o personas que parecía que sangraban o estaban heridas". Nieto respondía que "había personas que parecían heridas", y el presidente de la Sala, Manuel Marchena, llamaba la atención al fiscal. Le reclamaba que no pidiese al testigo "valoraciones" sobre las imágenes, o sobre "la intensidad o la no intensidad de la violencia".
Marchena aludía incluso a las "valoraciones" que hizo "el fiscal sobre el origen de la sangre" de los heridos, para incidir en que las imágenes "están ahí", y serán utilizadas como prueba, si bien no toca ahora valorarlas. Menos aún sin exhibirlas.
Zaragoza acumula llamamientos de atención por inocular opiniones o valoraciones en sus preguntas desde el arranque del juicio al procés catalán, si bien este lunes el propio Marchena ha llegado a reestructurar y trasladar al testigo alguna de sus preguntas. El fiscal incluso ha preguntado a Nieto si "hubo cargas policiales", el 1-O y el número 2 de Interior lo ha negado.
El presidente del Tribunal fue particularmente crítico con la actuación de Zaragoza en el interrogatorio al expresidente de la ANC, Jordi Sànchez. Así, recriminó al representante del Ministerio Público que mostrase su extrañeza ante una respuesta de Sànchez: “No estamos para manifestar extrañeza con las respuestas”; “Eso para el informe, señor fiscal", apuntó poco después. "Vamos a intentar evitar las conclusiones sobre lo que es delictivo o no es delictivo”, “Vamos a hacer preguntas sobre los hechos, no incluyan reproches”, zanjaba Marchena.
