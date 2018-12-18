Hay diferencias entre las posiciones de la Fiscalía y la Abogacía del Estado de cara al procés, pero ambas son unánimes en lo que respecta a qué tribunal debe juzgar esta causa. El Ministerio Público y la Abogacía han defendido este martes que el Tribunal Supremo tiene total competencia para juzgar esta causa, dando portazo a las pretensiones de los 18 líderes independentistas que se sentarán en el banquillo de los acusados el año próximo, que reivindican que la autoridad judicial competente es el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC).
De hecho, y mientras los independentistas mantienen que los hechos constitutivos de presuntos delitos tuvieron lugar en Catalunya, la Fiscalía asegura que la cuestión que se juzga cumple con el requisito de suponer "un atentado grave al interés general de España", y por tanto "rebasa las competencias" catalanas.
Según el fiscal Jaime Moreno, la finalidad del delito de rebelión que atribuye a los acusados es derogar la Constitución española y declarar la independencia catalana, algo que "afecta a todo el territorio". "El corazón del ataque", "la diana" sería el ordenamiento constitucional español, siempre según su relato.
(Habrá ampliación)
