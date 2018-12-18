Público
Juicio al procés La Fiscalía da portazo a las defensas y dice que sólo el TS puede juzgar el procés: "Es un atentado grave al interés general de España”

La vista de cuestiones previas celebrada en el Alto Tribunal ha concluido a las dos de la tarde. El Ministerio Público, la Abogacía del Estado y la acusación particular, que ejerce el partido ultraderechista Vox, mantienen que es el Supremo quien debe juzgar esta causa, en contra de lo que esgrimen las defensas de los 18 acusados.

El magistrado Manuel Marchena (d) preside el tribunal, junto al juez Andrés Martínez Arreieta (i), al inicio de la vista por las cuestiones previas del caso del 'procés' | EFE/Ballesteros

Hay diferencias entre las posiciones de la Fiscalía y la Abogacía del Estado de cara al procés, pero ambas son unánimes en lo que respecta a qué tribunal debe juzgar esta causa. El Ministerio Público y la Abogacía han defendido este martes que el Tribunal Supremo tiene total competencia para juzgar esta causa, dando portazo a las pretensiones de los 18 líderes independentistas que se sentarán en el banquillo de los acusados el año próximo, que reivindican que la autoridad judicial competente es el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC).

De hecho, y mientras los independentistas mantienen que los hechos constitutivos de presuntos delitos tuvieron lugar en Catalunya, la Fiscalía asegura que la cuestión que se juzga cumple con el requisito de suponer "un atentado grave al interés general de España", y por tanto "rebasa las competencias" catalanas.

Según el fiscal Jaime Moreno, la finalidad del delito de rebelión que atribuye a los acusados es derogar la Constitución española y declarar la independencia catalana, algo que "afecta a todo el territorio". "El corazón del ataque", "la diana" sería el ordenamiento constitucional español, siempre según su relato.

