La Fiscalía pide cinco años de prisión para un exdiputado de Vox por presunto abuso sexual 

madrid
La Fiscalía Provincial de Madrid pide cinco años de prisión para Carlos Hugo Fernández-Roca Suárez, abogado y exdiputado de Vox, por un presunto delito de abuso sexual a una joven en noviembre de 2020, según han confirmado fuentes del Ministerio Público a este diario. Fernández-Roca renunció a su escaño tras ser denunciado por "un episodio" que no quiso desvelar.
El juicio contra el exdiputado de Vox se ha fijado para abril de 2022, según ha podido saber Público de fuentes judiciales. La petición de la víctima supera la de la Fiscalía: ocho años de prisión.
El Ministerio Público sostiene que Fernández-Roca no se conformó con el "no" de la joven y pese a la negativa de la mujer a mantener relaciones sexuales con penetración, el acusado las llevó a término, incluso con el empleo de cierta fuerza.
Según la Fiscalía, la noche en la que presuntamente se produjeron los hechos ambos cenaron en la casa del entonces diputado de Vox. La joven era por entonces simpatizante del partido ultraderechista. En un momento dado, ante la negativa rotunda de la joven a mantener relaciones sexuales completas, el acusado se la llevó a la cama en brazos y la penetró, según el escrito de la Fiscalía.
El exdiputado de Vox niega los hechos y dice que la relación fue consentida. En el juzgado, Carlos Hugo Fernández-Roca, que llegó a ser portavoz de la formación ultra en la Comisión de Seguridad Nacional, negó que la mujer estuviera afectada por un excesivo consumo de alcohol cuando se produjeron los hechos. En su escrito de defensa cuestiona la tardanza de varios días de la mujer en denunciar la supuesta agresión.
La dimisión de Carlos Hugo Fernández-Roca provocó la felicitación del grupo parlamentario de Vox en el Congreso, como una "reacción ejemplar".
