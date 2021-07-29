Ortega Smith, en busca y captura en Gibraltar: podría enfrentarse a diez años de cárcel

madridActualizado:
El secretario general de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, tiene pendiente una orden de detención en Gibraltar, emitida en junio de 2014, tras robar un bloque de hormigón en las aguad de la ciudad británica.
Ortega Smith sustrajo una piedra de un arrecife artificial de la zona, alegando que impedía faenar a los pescadores españoles. Dicha piedra, se expone ahora la sede de Vox como si fuera "un trofeo de guerra".
La orden de busca y captura solo afecta en suelo gibraltareño, el secretario general se enfrenta a una pena de 10 años de cárcel, según ha publicado el medio LUH Noticias.
Ortega Smith consiguió entrar en el Gibraltar
En 2018, eludiendo la orden de busca y captura, Ortega Smith, junto con otros miembros de la formación ultraderechista, entraron a nado para colocar una bandera de España en el peñón.
A pesar de la orden de busca y captura, Ortega Smith se muestra tranquilo en sus redes sociales, publicando que está pensando en sus vacaciones, pero además, publica una foto en la que sale la piedra por la que podría cumplir una pena de diez años de cárcel.
