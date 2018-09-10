Público
Podemos garantizará que Carmena tenga el "pleno control de su equipo de gobierno" 

Fuentes de la dirección morada aseguran que habrá acuerdo con la alcaldesa. Un proceso como el quiere Carmena contraviene el pacto al que llegaron el pasado julio IU y Podemos para presentarse en coalición en la capital.

La alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, ha recibido hoy en el Palacio de Cibeles al secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias. EFE

Entre la dirección de Podemos no hay ninguna duda en que habrá un acuerdo para las elecciones de 2019 con la alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena. "Nosotros vamos a garantizar a Manuela pleno control de su equipo de gobierno y una candidatura plural con perfiles que le sean útiles para gobernar, ésta es nuestra voluntad públicamente desde hace tiempo", aseguran fuentes del partido morado a Público

Estas declaraciones se producen después de la reunión que tuvieron Pablo Iglesias y Manuela Carmena este domingo, en secreto y a puerta cerrada, como ha adelantado EFE. Fuentes cercanas al líder de Podemos han confirmado este encuentro a Público, aunque hasta la tarde de ayer alegaban que no tenían constancia de cuando estaba prevista la reunión

De momento, no ha trascendido más el contenido de la reunión. Aunque la valoración de Podemos sí crea una gran distancia entre el partido morado, IU y el acuerdo que firmaron el pasado julio. Desde Podemos inciden en que "las formulas jurídicas que tengan que ser se verán más adelante", pero que Carmena elija a su equipo con una fórmula como la Agrupación de Electores, contraviene al pacto llegado entre las formaciones de Pablo Iglesias y Alberto Garzón para la capital. 

En Podemos están aliviados al tener ya garantizado que su principal activo electoral se presentará a la reelección en las municipales de la primavera de 2019. Desde el partido, llevaban más de un año y medio presionando ante los medios de comunicación para que la alcaldesa se presentara otra vez como cabeza de lista, reconociendo que era la única opción que tenían para ganar en los próximos comicios. 

De momento, desde la dirección no confirman a Público si en la conversación también acordaron el equipo que acompañará a la alcaldesa en la capital. En el foco está el exJemad julio Rodríguez, a quien Iglesias quería colocar como número dos en las listas si la alcaldesa acababa optando a la reelección, o como sucesor si no se presentaba. 

