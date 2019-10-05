Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

El poder de la gente Podemos rescata el lema de Izquierda Unida de 2014 para las elecciones europeas:  'El poder de la gente'

La formación morada ha presentado un cartel que llama a utilizar un hashtag similar al eslogan de IU.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Comparacion de carteles de Podemos e Izquierda Unida, con el mismo eslogan: el poder de la gente.

Comparacion de carteles de Podemos e Izquierda Unida, con el mismo eslogan: el poder de la gente.

Podemos ha rescatado un eslogan aplicado por Izquierda Unida en 2014 para las elecciones europeas. 'El poder de la gente', ha sido el hashtag lanzado por la formación morada para su primer acto de precampaña, organizado este sábado en Madrid. 

La formación liderada por Alberto Garzón utilizó esa frase hace cinco años para los comicios en los que Podemos irrumpió con cinco escaños y 1,2 millones de votos. Izquierda Unida obtuvo superó a los de Iglesias y cosechó seis eurodiputados.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad