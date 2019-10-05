Podemos ha rescatado un eslogan aplicado por Izquierda Unida en 2014 para las elecciones europeas. 'El poder de la gente', ha sido el hashtag lanzado por la formación morada para su primer acto de precampaña, organizado este sábado en Madrid.
La formación liderada por Alberto Garzón utilizó esa frase hace cinco años para los comicios en los que Podemos irrumpió con cinco escaños y 1,2 millones de votos. Izquierda Unida obtuvo superó a los de Iglesias y cosechó seis eurodiputados.
