El Gobierno asume que tendrá que devolver las multas del segundo estado de alarma

madrid
La ministra de Justicia, Pilar Llop, ha dado por hecho que las sanciones impuestas bajo el segundo estado de alarma serán devueltas. El Gobierno ya tuvo que hacer esto con las multas puestas durante el primero. Por esto, la ministra asume que ocurrirá igual con este segundo período ya que el Tribunal Constitucional ha declarado ilegal también el estado de alarma, que fue acordado en octubre de 2020 y duró seis meses.
Llop, en declaraciones a los medios de comunicación desde el Congreso, ha argumentado que el Gobierno respeta y ataca, aunque no comparte, la sentencia del TC.
Según recoge Efe, la ministra también ha defendido que el Gobierno ha actuó en todo momento de acuerdo con "los parámetros constitucionales", en función de "la necesidad" y "las circunstancias que se daban en aquel momento".
Aún no se conoce el contenido de la resolución por lo que habrá que esperar para definir más las consecuencias. Sin embargo, Llop ha avanzado que producirá "efectos similares" a la anulación del primer estado de alarma. El Gobierno
Según RTVE, el Ejecutivo tienen que devolver algo más de un 1.100.000 sanciones solo del primer estado de alarma.
