El Gobierno autoriza el plan piloto de turismo de Baleares y permitirá la llegada de turistas a partir del próximo lunes

PALMA DE MALLORCA
El Gobierno central ha aprobado el plan piloto del turismo del Govern, que comenzará el próximo lunes y que permitirá la llegada a las Islas de turistas internacionales, según han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes de la Conselleria de Modelo Económico, Trabajo y Turismo. Según han señalado, está previsto que este martes la presidenta del Govern, Francina Armengol, dé los detalles del programa en una rueda de prensa.
La pasada semana, el conseller de Turismo, Iago Negueruela explicó que una de las peticiones de la Comunidad es que no se aplique la cuarentena a los viajeros internacionales dentro de esta prueba.
Negueruela apuntó que el Govern tiene previstos alojamientos específicos para personas llegadas a las Islas que tengan un resultado positivo en las pruebas de covid-19 y que no cuenten con alojamiento por su cuenta.
El número de alojamientos disponibles lo determinará la proporción de casos activos por millón de habitantes. Estos alojamientos se contratarían no solo para el plan piloto, puesto que actualmente la movilidad con la Península o entre islas está permitida por motivos laborales.
Durante el confinamiento ya hubo establecimientos que se habilitaron para alojar a trabajadores esenciales. Para esta experiencia piloto se trabaja con cifras de entre 2.000 y 3.000 viajeros.
El Govern y el sector llevan tiempo insistiendo en la importancia de comenzar a mostrar a la Comunidad como "destinación segura" y que sirva de motor para impulsar la actividad en los meses posteriores. La Mesa de Diálogo Social -en la que están representados Govern, patronales y sindicatos- aprobó la pasada semana la estrategia de turismo seguro.
