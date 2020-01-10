Público
Gobierno de coalición Dolores Delgado no continuará al frente del Ministerio de Justicia

Delgado no se suma así a la lista de otros ministros confirmados este viernes por el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez.

La ministra de Justicia en funciones, Dolores Delgado, durante una entrevista. EFE

La actual ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, no continuará al frente del departamento, según han confirmado a Efe fuentes del Ejecutivo.

Delgado no se suma así a la lista de otros ministros confirmados este viernes por el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez. 

