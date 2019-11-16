Público
Gobierno de coalición IU aprueba ser parte del Gobierno de coalición y fija un referéndum para las bases

La Asamblea Político y Social respalda de forma arrolladora el análisis de Alberto Garzón y da a la militancia la última palabra en una votación programada para los días 22, 23 y 24 de noviembre.

11/11/2019.- El coordinador federal de IU, Alberto Garzón, durante la rueda de prensa para analizar los resultados de las elecciones generales del 10N, tras la reunión de la Comisión Colegiada Federal de la formación - EFE/Luca Piergiovanni

Izquierda Unida ha dado luz verde a que la formación sea parte de un Gobierno de coalición entre el PSOE y Unidas Podemos y ha aprobado un referéndum para que las bases tengan la última palabra, según ha informado el partido tras la reunión de la Asamblea Político y Social.

El máximo espacio de dirección entre congresos se ha reunido este sábado en la sede federal de la formación en Madrid durante cerca de cuatro horas y ha aprobado en con 66 votos a favor, nueve en contra y cinco abstenciones el análisis político efectuado por el coordinador general, Alberto Garzón, y el posicionamiento favorable de la dirección federal de IU a formar parte directamente de la estructura de ese Ejecutivo de coalición, además de dar su visto bueno al Informe Electoral sobre el resultado de los comicios del del pasado 10-N.

La Asamblea aprobó también por 61 votos a favor, ninguno en contra y seis abstenciones la propuesta de "Reglamento y Calendario de Referéndum sobre un acuerdo para el gobierno del país" presentada por la dirección federal, tal y como está establecido para situaciones políticas como la actual, para que sea la militancia y los simpatizantes de la organización los que tengan la última palabra sobre esta cuestión.

El referéndum tendrá lugar tanto de forma online como presencial los próximos días 22, 23 y 24 de noviembre y las bases de IU deberán responder con un "Sí", "No" o "abstención" a la siguiente pregunta: "En base al preacuerdo programático de 10 puntos y el último acuerdo de Presupuestos Generales del Estado, ¿está de acuerdo con que miembros de Izquierda Unida participen en un Gobierno de coalición entre Unidas Podemos y el PSOE?".

