El Gobierno da 750.000 euros a los ayuntamientos para la exhumación de fosas de la Guerra Civil

madrid
El Gobierno ha aprobado este martes un real decreto para otorgar una subvención directa de 750.000 euros a la Federación Española de Municipios y Provincias (FEMP) para que los ayuntamientos localicen y exhumen fosas de víctimas desaparecidas del franquismo y la Guerra Civil.
El Consejo de Ministros ha cumplido así el compromiso adoptado por la vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo la pasada semana con la FEMP, una dotación económica que hasta que se apruebe la nueva ley de memoria democrática se tramita haciendo uso de la ley de memoria histórica de 2007.
Con estos fondos los ayuntamientos podrán "financiar actuaciones de investigación, localización, exhumación e identificación de personas desaparecidas en fosas durante la Guerra Civil y el franquismo".
Para recibir esta subvención la FEMP tendrá que proponer un "plan de recuperación de memoria democrática", definiendo las actuaciones y el mecanismo de ejecución, que deberá obtener el visto bueno del Ministerio de la Presidencia, Relaciones con las Cortes y Memoria Democrática.
Una vez concedida la ayuda los consistorios deberán concluir los trabajos en un plazo de un año y recibirán la partida antes de que concluya este periodo.
El Ejecutivo considera que la FEMP, entidad que agrupa a consistorios donde vive el 98 % de la población, es el "instrumento más idóneo" para el apoyo a los descendientes de las víctimas.
Las ayudas a los municipios se unen a las convocadas a organizaciones sin ánimo de lucro que ascienden también a 750.000 euros, un plan de choque de transición hasta incluir un plan cuatrienal en los presupuestos generales, según indica el Gobierno en un comunicado.
