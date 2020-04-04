Estás leyendo: El Gobierno prorrogará el estado de alarma otras dos semanas, hasta el 26 de abril

El Gobierno prorrogará el estado de alarma otras dos semanas, hasta el 26 de abril

El Gobierno prorroga el estado de alarma otras dos semanas, según ha adelantado el diario El País

De este modo, el decreto de alarma se prolongará hasta finales de abril, concretamente hasta , al menos, el día 26.

Pedro Sánchez tendrá que solicitar al Congreso de los Diputados esta ampliación, ya que el Ejecutivo solo tiene autoridad para aplicarlo de manera unilateral durante quince días. El presidente someterá la decisión a votación del Congreso a lo largo de la semana que viene.

El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, ha comunicado a través de su cuenta de Twitter su conversación con Sánchez, a la vez que ha asegurado que apoyará al Gobierno en su decisión. 

