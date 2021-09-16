Estás leyendo: El Gobierno y los sindicatos acuerdan subir el salario mínimo 15 euros desde septiembre

El Gobierno y los sindicatos acuerdan subir el salario mínimo 15 euros desde septiembre

La ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, pronuncia un discurso junto al secretario General de UGT, Pepe Álvarez, el pasado seis de septiembre.
La ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, pronuncia un discurso junto al secretario General de UGT, Pepe Álvarez, el pasado seis de septiembre. Eloy Alonso / EFE

MADRID

Actualizado:

El Gobierno y los sindicatos han llegado a un acuerdo para subir el salario mínimo interprofesional 15 euros a partir del 1 de septiembre. 

(Habrá ampliación)

