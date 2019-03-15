El Gobierno dice ahora que trasladará los restos de Franco al cementerio de El Pardo el 10 de junio

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, ha anunciado este viernes que los restos del dictador Francisco Franco serán exhumados del Valle de los Caídos y vueltos a enterrar el día 10 de junio por la mañana en el panteón de Mingorrubio en el cementerio de El Pardo, de titularidad pública.
En este lugar descansan desde 1988 los restos mortales de Carmen Polo, viuda del dictador. Sin embargo, tal y como avanzó Público, el panteón no es propiedad de la familia Franco. Fue construida por el Ayuntamiento de Madrid con dinero público durante la dictadura franquista y Patrimonio Nacional, tal y como reconoció a este periódico, tiene "un derecho de uso" sobre una sepultura situada en la cripta del panteón.
La fecha elegida por el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez, el 10 de junio, sitúa la exhumación del dictador un mes y medio después de la celebración de las elecciones generales del 28 de abril, por lo que, para entonces, el gobierno podría tener un color político diferente al actual. La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, no obstante, ha señalado que en ese caso la decisión tendrá que ser respetada por el nuevo presidente del Gobierno, aunque también es posible que Sánchez continúe como jefe del Ejecutivo en funciones. "Esta decisión mientras sea legal la tiene que cumplir cualquier Gobierno", ha asegurado Calvo.
El Ejecutivo también ha anunciado que la exhumación del dictador del Valle de los Caídos y su posterior reinhumación en el cementerio de Mingorrubio se realizará con "una íntima ceremonia". "No habrá ni imágenes, ni convocatoria pública", ha señalado la vicepresidenta del Gobierno.
(Seguirá ampliación)
