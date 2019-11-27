Público
Hucha pensiones El Gobierno usará 2.900 millones de la hucha de las pensiones para pagar la extra de Navidad, frente a los 3.600 millones iniciales 

La ministra de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social, Magdalena Valerio, ha avanzado que "vamos a disponer de una cantidad menor". 

Magdalena Valerio durante el Día Internacional para la Eliminación de la Violencia contra las Mujeres. EFE

La ministra de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social, Magdalena Valerio, ha avanzado que el Gobierno ha rebajado el importe que usará del Fondo de Reserva para abonar la paga extra de Navidad de las pensiones y que finalmente será de 2.900 millones de euros.

En su intervención en la Diputación Permanente del Congreso que debate la convalidación del Real Decreto que amplía a 600 millones las transferencias del Estado a la Seguridad Social, Valerio ha señalado que según los datos facilitados este martes por la Tesorería General la denominada hucha de las pensiones tendrá 2.150 millones a finales de diciembre.

En un principio, el Ejecutivo había autorizado utilizar hasta 3.598,20 millones de euros del Fondo de Reserva, el máximo del 3% del que podría disponerse, para pagar la extra de las pensiones de Navidad pero finalmente Valerio ha dicho que "vamos a disponer de una cantidad menor".

El Fondo de Reserva de la Seguridad Social alcanzó su importe máximo en 2011, cuando sumó un total de 66.815 millones de euros y, a partir de 2012, el primer año de disposición, se retiraron 7.003 millones de euros; en 2013, se dispuso de 11.648 millones de euros; en 2014, 15.300 millones de euros; en 2015, 13.250 millones de euros; en 2016 se dispuso de 20.136 millones de euros; en 2017, de 7.100 millones de euros, y en 2018 se retiraron 3.000 millones de euros.

Tras esta última disposición de la hucha de las pensiones, a cierre de 2019 su importe se situará en unos 2.150 millones de euros, frente a los más de 66.000 millones que llegó a disponer en 2011 y a pesar de que el Gobierno ha ido aprobando diversos préstamos para no dejar el Fondo a cero.

