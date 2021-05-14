El Gobierno Vasco finaliza sin éxito la búsqueda del trabajador desaparecido en el derrumbe de hace 15 meses del vertedero de Zaldibar

Actualizado:
El vicelehendakari primero y consejero de Seguridad, Josu Erkoreka, y la consejera de Desarrollo Económico, Sostenibilidad y Medio Ambiente, Arantxa Tapia, van a comparecer a las nueve de la mañana en el Parlamento Vasco para informar sobre la finalización de los trabajos de búsqueda de Joaquín Beltrán en el vertedero de Zaldibar.
El Ejecutivo tenía previsto rastrillar este mes de mayo la última "zona caliente" del vertedero y el propio consejero de Seguridad explicó hace algunos días que aún no se había tomado una decisión sobre qué hacer una vez concluida esa fase de la búsqueda.
El trabajador desapareció en el derrumbe de las instalaciones del vertedero vizcaíno el 6 de febrero de 2020 junto a su compañero Alberto Sololuce, cuyo cuerpo fue localizado el pasado agosto.
El Gobierno Vasco ha anunciado la comparecencia de urgencia este viernes de los consejeros de Seguridad y Desarrollo Económico, Sostenibilidad y Medio Ambiente para informar sobre la finalización de los trabajos de búsqueda de Beltrán.
"Lo sucedido en Zaldibar ha sido un desastre humano en el que se han perdido dos vidas. También ha sido un desastre ecológico, porque se ha caído un monte lleno de amianto y otras sustancias. Y también un desastre político: antes del derrumbe eran evidentes las faltas de control que había sobre ese vertedero", subrayaba por su parte la portavoz de Zaldibar Argitu.
