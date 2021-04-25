Estás leyendo: Un grupo de fascistas insulta a Rufián y hace el saludo nazi en la presentación de su libro en Dènia

En el vídeo que el propio político ha publicado en su cuenta de Twitter se observa a una decena de personas que profieren insultos como "maricón", "hijo de puta" y le instan a irse, al tiempo que realizan el saludo nazi al representante.

Un grupo de ultraderechistas irrumpe en la presentación del libro de Gabriel Rufián.
Un grupo ha lanzado insultos mientras realizaba el saludo fascista y mostraba algunas banderas preconstitucionales al portavoz de Esquerra Republicana en el Congreso de los Diputados, Gabriel Rufián, en la presentación de su libro en la localidad alicantina de Dénia.

El propio Rufián ha compartido un vídeo en su perfil en la red social Twitter que recoge este momento, acompañado de los mensajes "tienen balas para todos, siempre en pie" y "Democracia o fascismo".

En el vídeo se observa a una decena de personas que profieren insultos como "maricón", "hijo de puta" y le instan a irse, al tiempo que realizan el saludo nazi al representante de Esquerra Republicana.

Ante estos hechos, Rufián se ha colocado inmediatamente detrás del cordón policial que se ha formado y les ha respondido levantando la mano con el puño cerrado en alto.

