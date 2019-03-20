Quim Torra no era president ni diputado en la época del referéndum del 1-O, ni ha sido citado como testigo en el juicio al procés, pero hoy el testimonio de un guardia civil ha permitido que se materialice brevemente en la Sala de Lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo.
Un agente de la Guardia Civil al mando de las diligencias de entrada y registro de una nave industrial en Bigues i Riells ha relatado este miércoles que el actual president de la Generalitat estaba entre las personas que entraban y salían de este almacén, "sacando cajas", días antes de que los guardias civiles se personaran.
En las labores de vigilancia previos, además de a Torra, los agentes apreciaron la presencia de "varios diputados", y esto "consta en diligencias policiales". Entre los identificados estaban también el exdirector de Patrimonio, Francesc Sutrias, y la técnica adscrita al Departamento de Vicepresidencia Mercè Martínez.
En la nave se incautaron 9.900.000 papeletas y 6.000 sobres con membrete de la Generalitat, con "toda la documentación para celebrar el referéndum" soberanista del 1 de octubre de 2017, también para constituir las mesas electorales. Según su relato, los agentes apreciaron la presencia de "varios diputados", y esto "consta en diligencias policiales".
Todo el material, "claramente" procedía de la Generalitat, aseguraba.
El testigo ha explicado también que localizaron la nave, en el polígono industrial de Can Barri, gracias a las escuchas telefónicas a Sutrias. El registro transcurrió "con total normalidad", si bien los agentes permanecieron tres horas en la nave una vez concluida su labor, por la concentración de entre 200 y 300 personas que obstaculizaban "con actitud hostil" su salida. La salida de los ocho furgones con material para el referéndum se retrasó hasta las 17.00 horas. Previamente abandonaron la nave dos vehículos, y en uno de ellos viajaba el secretario judicial.
