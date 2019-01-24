Dos militantes de Podemos han resultado heridos en un ataque contra la sede del partido en la Línea de la Concepción. La parlamentaria andaluza de Adelante Andalucía Ángela Aguilera y el coordinador provincial de la formación morada en Cádiz, José Ignacio García, han condenado enérgicamente el suceso. En el momento del ataque, se encontraban dentro de la sede una quincena de militantes celebrando una reunión, incluido un menor que estaba jugando en la ludoteca del local.
En concreto, según informa el partido morado en una nota, los hechos han tenido lugar poco antes de las 20,00 horas, cuando escucharon un fuerte impacto provocado por una piedra de enormes dimensiones que varios individuos tiraron contra la cristalera de la fachada, provocado lesiones a dos de las militantes: una, herida por los trozos de cristal y otra, lesionada directamente en el hombro, al recibir también el impacto de la piedra: ésta última ha tenido que acudir al servicio de Urgencias de la localidad.
De todo lo ocurrido han interpuesto la correspondiente denuncia en la Policía Nacional, donde les han informado que, según varios testigos presenciales consultados, se trata de dos individuos vestidos de negro los que desde una moto han atentado contra la sede de Podemos.
Al respecto, Aguilera y García han anunciado que el partido tomará medidas legales, al tiempo que han puesto a disposición de los compañeros los servicios jurídicos de la organización. "No van a amedrentarnos los intolerantes y los que quieren volver a épocas pasadas. Al contrario, vamos a seguir luchando con más fuerza que nunca por una sociedad más justa, más tolerante y sin ningún tipo de violencia", han apostillado.
