Monumental bronca al PP en el Senado. El resto de grupos de la Cámara Alta han reprochado de forma severa a los conservadores que hayan decidido forzar un Pleno extraordinario, fuera del periodo de sesiones, este jueves para que compareciera el presidente del Gobierno, a sabiendas de que el presidente se encuentra en Suiza asistiendo al Foro Económico de Davos.
Los portavoces de los grupos han calificado de "bochornoso", "esperpéntico" o "circo" la sesión y han acusado al PP de ensuciar la imagen de la Cámara y de utilizar la institución de forma partidista. Los conservadores habían pedido la comparecencia del líder del Ejecutivo para que explique el contenido de la reunión mantenida con el president de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Quim Torra, en diciembre.
Los senadores de ERC y del PSOE han abandonado el Pleno. EL grupo catalán lo ha hecho al comienzo, cuando su portavoz, Mirella Cortés, ha solicitado al presidente de la Cámara la suspensión de la sesión por entender que el orden del día estaba agotado al no acudir Pedro Sánchez. Pío García-Escudero le ha recordado a la senadora catalana que la Junta de Portavoces había decidido en su reunión de la mañana que los portavoces tendrían un tiempo limitado de intervención.
Los socialistas habían advertido que, si el portavoz del PP en el Senado, Ignacio Cosidó, tomaba la palabra, abandonarían el Pleno. Cuando el senador conservador se ha dirigido a la tribuna, el grupo se ha marchado de la sala.
((Habrá ampliación))
