Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Huelga de hambre El Gobierno, a los presos del procés: "Van a tener un juicio justo"

Fuentes del Ejecutivo han respondido a la huelga de hambre iniciada por Turull y Sànchez en la prisión de Lledoners. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El presidente del Gobierno y secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, durante su intervención en un acto público en apoyo a la candidata a la reelección de la Presidencia de la Junta, Susana Díaz, hoy en Marbella. EFE/Daniel Pérez

El presidente del Gobierno y secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, durante su intervención en un acto público en apoyo a la candidata a la reelección de la Presidencia de la Junta, Susana Díaz, hoy en Marbella. EFE/Daniel Pérez

El Gobierno ha recordado a los presos del procés Jordi Turull y Jordi Sànchez, que hoy inician una huelga de hambre, que "van a tener un juicio justo", como el resto de los políticos procesados y como todos los ciudadanos sometidos a la ley.

Fuentes del Ejecutivo se han referido de este modo a la decisión del expresidente de la ANC y diputado de JxCat, Jordi Sànchez, y del también diputado y exconseller Jordi Turull, de comunicar a la dirección del centro penitenciario de Lledoners (Barcelona) que inician hoy una huelga de hambre.

La comunicación de Sànchez y Turull es la confirmación del anuncio del inicio de una serie de protestas de los presos del procés con el objetivo de mantener e incrementar la presencia internacional de sus reivindicaciones, según ha explicado la presidenta de la ANC, Elisenda Paluzie, y para denunciar lo que consideran "falta de imparcialidad" de la Justicia española.

El Gobierno ha replicado que los dirigentes independentistas cuentan con la protección y las garantías que les ofrece el Estado de derecho.
"Como todos los ciudadanos sometidos a la ley y protegidos por las leyes, en nuestro Estado de derecho los dirigentes independentistas van a tener un juicio justo", han recalcado las fuentes.

También han hecho hincapié en que el Poder Judicial "es independiente y se hará justicia". "Para el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez, la Justicia es la única que puede dictar sentencias", han apostillado.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad