Iglesias ve "indigna" la "huida" de Juan Carlos I y dice que el Gobierno "no puede mirar hacia otro lado"

madrid
El vicepresidente de Derechos Sociales y líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, ha tachado de "indigna" la "huída al extranjero" de Juan Carlos I, ha avisado de que "deja a la monarquía en una posición muy comprometida" y ha subrayado que el Gobierno no puede "justificar" o "mirar hacia otro lado" ante lo que considera "un "fraude a la Justicia", sino que debe "velar por la ejemplaridad y la limpieza de las instituciones".
"La huida al extranjero de Juan Carlos de Borbón es una actitud indigna de un ex Jefe del Estado y deja a la monarquía en una posición muy comprometida", ha escrito Iglesias en un mensaje recogido por Europa Press, en el que recalca que, "por respeto a la ciudadanía y a la democracia española", el rey emérito "debería responder por sus actos en España y ante su pueblo".
En opinión, del líder de Podemos, "la España del siglo XXI ya no tolera la corrupción ni el privilegio" y cualquier ciudadano que cometa delitos "debe dar la cara ante la Justicia".
Además, apunta que "la pretensión de impunidad por presuntos delitos graves por parte nada menos que de un ex Jefe del Estado produce un enorme daño a la democracia".
Iglesias concibe como "un deber" para quienes ocupan cargos de Gobierno "velar por la ejemplaridad y la limpieza de las instituciones" y, por eso recalca que "un gobierno democrático no puede mirar hacia otro lado ni mucho menos justificar o saludar comportamientos que socavan la dignidad de una institución clave como es la Jefatura del Estado y que son un fraude a la Justicia".
