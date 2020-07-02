Estás leyendo: Las incertidumbres sobre la crisis en Euskadi marcan el primer debate vasco

Las incertidumbres sobre la crisis en Euskadi marcan el primer debate vasco

Los principales rostros de las formaciones vascas exponen sus diferencias en torno a las iniciativas a adoptar para afrontar las consecuencias de la pandemia en el País Vasco. Volverán a verse el próximo martes.

Debate en euskera
Imagen del debate electoral en EITB-1 difundida por el PNV en sus redes sociales. EAJ/PNV

bilbao

El primer pulso ya está echado. Los representantes de las principales formaciones políticas de Euskadi se han encontrado este jueves en el plató de EITB-1, la cadena pública vasca que emite íntegramente en euskera, para confrontar ideas y programas en medio de una campaña insólita que conducirá a una jornada de elecciones no menos extraña.

PNV, EH Bildu, Elkarrekin Podemos-IU, PSE y Equo estuvieron representadas por los mismos rostros que hoy aparecen en sus carteles. O lo que es lo mismos, por sus aspirantes a lehendakari: Iñigo Urkullu, Maddalen Iriarte, Miren Gorrotxategi, Idoia Mendia y José Ramón Becerra. En el lugar reservado para el PP no se ubicó Carlos Iturgaiz, designado por Pablo Casado como candidato en Euskadi, sino por su número dos en Araba, Laura Garrido.

Ha sido precisamente Garrido quien durante el debate citó a Mariano Rajoy. Lo hizo para reivindicar su capacidad a la hora de crear empleo cuando era presidente. Y lo hizo, en efecto, a modo de respuesta ante la promesa del lehendakari Urkullu, quien ha vuelto a repetir que intentará situar el índice de paro por debajo del 10%.

La aparición de Rajoy sobre la mesa del debate fue una de las pocas cosas inesperadas que ocurrió durante la primera hora de debate, que giró –tal como era previsible– en torno a las graves consecuencias económicas y sociales de la crisis del coronavirus en el País Vasco. Urkullu, por su parte, recurrió más adelante al líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, para destacar su admiración hacia las políticas sociales del País Vasco.

Tras ser interpelado por Elkarrekin Podemos y EH Bildu sobre los recortes en Euskadi, el lehendakari ha asegurado que en el área sanitaria no los ha habido ni los habrá. Luego llegó uno de los enfrentamientos entre Urkullu e Iriarte: el lehendakari acusó a la candidata abertzale de "utilizar" a los muertos en la pandemia.

Por su parte, Gorrotxategi le recriminó al representante del PNV no haber tenido en cuenta a los expertos durante la gestión de la pandemia y, en su lugar, haber actuado bajo criterios políticos.  El lehendakari aseguró entonces que los "altos cargos" del Ejecutivo, en referencia a quienes se desempeñan en el ámbito sanitario, también son expertos. 

