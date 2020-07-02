Iturgaiz esquiva el único debate en euskera en la televisión vasca y envía a su número dos por Araba

No habrá discurso, ni réplica, ni último minuto del candidato a lehendakari de PP-Ciudadanos. O mejor dicho, lo habrá cuando toque en castellano, pero no en euskera. Carlos Iturgaiz ha decidido no acudir al debate electoral en ETB1 –cadena pública vasca que emite en ese último idioma– por razones no explicadas. En su lugar irá Laura Garrido, número dos del partido por Araba.

"Ya estamos representados", se han limitado a señalar fuentes del equipo de Iturgaiz consultadas por Público al ser consultadas por el motivo de la ausencia de Iturgaiz en el debate. Garrido, que además ha ejercido como portavoz adjunta del PP en el Parlamento Vasco, suele representar a dicha formación en entrevistas o tertulias televisivas en euskera, idioma oficial junto al castellano en el País Vasco.

En el debate electoral que tendrá lugar este jueves a las 22.00 en ETB1 y que será presentado por el periodista Xabier Usabiaga estarán presentes, además de la número dos del PP en territorio alavés, los principales rostros del resto de partidos de cara a las elecciones del día 12: Iñigo Urkullu (PNV), Maddalen Iriarte (EH Bildu), Miren Gorrotxategi (Elkarrekin Podemos-IU), Idoia Mendia (PSE) y José Ramón Becerra (Equo).

En el debate electoral en euskera previo a las elecciones autonómicas de septiembre de 2016, el PP también apostó por Garrido en lugar de Alfonso Alonso, su candidato a lehendakari en aquella oportunidad. Sin embargo, la situación actual es distinta: Iturgaiz ha ofrecido en distintas ocasiones entrevistas en euskera y ha subrayado, precisamente, que sabe hablar en este idioma, algo que no ha ocurrido con otros postulantes del PP al puesto de lehendakari. De hecho, la ahora candidata a lehendakari de EH Bildu, Maddalen Iriarte, entrevistó en el pasado a Iturgaiz en ETB1. Iriarte era entonces presentadora de esa cadena e Iturgaiz se desempeñaba como presidente del PP vasco.

El 7 en ETB2

Fuentes de la formación popular en Euskadi argumentaron que no todos los candidatos a lehendakari participan en absolutamente todos los debates –"al que habrá en Radio Euskadi creemos que tampoco irá Urkullu", afirmaron– al tiempo que destacaron que, en cualquier caso, "cada uno decide dónde acude".

En esa línea, confirmaron que Iturgaiz sí participará en el debate que tendrá lugar el día 7 en ETB2 (cadena que emite en castellano). Un día antes irá también al debate organizado por el diario El Correo, propiedad del grupo Vocento.