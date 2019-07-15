Íñigo Errejón ve espacio para fuerzas progresistas "no sectarias"

El líder de Más Madrid, Íñigo Errejón, asegura que los rumores sobre su salto a la política nacional en el caso de una repetición electoral responden "a los nervios de quienes están negociando la investidura", pero admite que hay espacio para que fuerzas progresistas "no sectarias" saquen buenos resultados.

Así lo afirma el exnúmero dos de Podemos en una entrevista que publica este lunes El Mundo, en la que expresa su deseo de que las fuerzas políticas "lleguen a un acuerdo" para la investidura de Pedro Sánchez "sin dejarse los deberes para septiembre".

"En política he aprendido a no descartar casi nada"

Sobre su posible regreso a la política nacional, Errejón se limita a reivindicar a Más Madrid como una fuerza política madrileña, pero no descarta que en unas futuras elecciones generales pueda concurrir él mismo en una nueva lista. "En política he aprendido a no descartar casi nada. Pero no estamos en eso sino en construir Más Madrid. Que eso luego sirva de inspiración para otros lugares nos alegraría, pero los tiempos de la política y los de la actualidad no son los mismos", afirma.

Asimismo, defiende sus vínculos con formaciones como Equo, Compromís, los 'comunes' o los anticapitalistas andaluces y argumenta que estas formaciones están haciendo "un camino" en sus respectivos territorios, igual que Más Madrid, y eso demuestra que "hay posibilidad de que fuerzas progresistas transversales, amplias, no sectarias, con más vocación de innovación que de melancolía saquen buenos resultados". "Un 15 % en Madrid es humilde pero no está mal. Hay claramente un espacio, aunque no hemos conseguido nuestros objetivos en Ayuntamiento y Comunidad", añade.