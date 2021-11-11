Los interinos con más cinco años en la misma plaza serán fijos sin opositar

MADRIDActualizado:
El PSOE, Unidas Podemos, ERC y PNV han acordado, a expensas de que lo ratifique el Congreso, convertir en fijos a los interinos con más de cinco años en su plaza sin necesidad de opositar.
Otra novedad es que la plaza a la que uno opta tiene que haber sido ocupada de forma ininterrumpida desde el 1 de enero de 2016. De salir adelante, el pacto supondría rebajar a la mitad el periodo de 10 años propuesto inicialmente por la ministra de Hacienda y Función Pública, María Jesús Montero.
La alianza entre las principales fuerzas de la mayoría de la investidura consigue desatascar la ley y frenar así la utilización de los interinos en la Administración. En el texto anterior, todos los funcionarios interinos, sin atender al tiempo que llevaran en dicha situación, debían pasar por un concurso-oposición, con una valoración de méritos del 40% de la puntuación total.
