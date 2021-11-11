Estás leyendo: Los interinos con más cinco años en la misma plaza serán fijos sin opositar

Los interinos con más cinco años en la misma plaza serán fijos sin opositar

El PSOE, Unidas Podemos, ERC y PNV han acordado unificar enmiendas para la ley de estabilización de la función pública y aumentan la cobertura de los eventuales.

Un hombre sostiene una pancarta donde se lee "¡Gran abuso de temporalidad!", en una manifestación de trabajadores interinos para que sean declarados empleados fijos, a 25 de septiembre de 2021, en Madrid. Isabel Infantes / Europa Press

El PSOE, Unidas Podemos, ERC y PNV han acordado, a expensas de que lo ratifique el Congreso, convertir en fijos a los interinos con más de cinco años en su plaza sin necesidad de opositar.

Otra novedad es que la plaza a la que uno opta tiene que haber sido ocupada de forma ininterrumpida desde el 1 de enero de 2016. De salir adelante, el pacto supondría rebajar a la mitad el periodo de 10 años propuesto inicialmente por la ministra de Hacienda y Función Pública, María Jesús Montero. 

La alianza entre las principales fuerzas de la mayoría de la investidura consigue desatascar la ley y frenar así la utilización de los interinos en la Administración. En el texto anterior, todos los funcionarios interinos, sin atender al tiempo que llevaran en dicha situación, debían pasar por un concurso-oposición, con una valoración de méritos del 40% de la puntuación total.

