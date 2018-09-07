El director general de Policía, Francisco Pardo, se ha comprometido a arreglar "en breve" la situación material de algunos de los agentes enviados como refuerzo a Catalunya, alojados en el cuartel militar del Bruc, en Barcelona, tras la denuncia de "hacinamiento" que hizo sindicato Unión Federal de Policía (UFP) a través de Twitter.
Tras la denuncia, el director de la Policía llamó a su secretario general, Víctor Duque, para interesarse por la situación de los agentes y las quejas que horas antes había hecho públicas la organización en su cuenta de Twitter.
Tras lamentar que los agentes estuvieran en malas condiciones y pedir disculpas por la organización, Pardo aseguró a Duque que la situación "se iba a arreglar en breve".
En tres mensajes acompañados de fotografías, la UFP denunciaba en Twitter la situación "deplorable" del alojamiento de los primeros efectivos de la unidad de Intervención Policial, los antidisturbios, que habían sido destinados a Cataluña y alojados en el cuartel militar del Bruc.
"Vergonzosa situación de hacinamiento a la que Interior somete a nuestros compañeros de la UIP desplazados a Cataluña por la Diada", señalaba UFP en una serie de tuits en los que muestran imágenes de las literas donde descansan agentes de unidades de Zaragoza y Coruña.
La UFP calificaba de "ruinosas" y "tercermundistas" las instalaciones, con hasta 40 policías en un mismo habitáculo o "espacios reducidos de hasta diez literas y limitados aseos compartidos".
Estaremos vigilantes para que la #DGP solucione más pronto que tarde las precarias condiciones laborales de nuestros compañeros👉🏻Luchamos por unas condiciones dignas‼️#UFP #SomosPolicias https://t.co/lcKk4PahjL— UFP (@ufpol) 7 de septiembre de 2018
Una situación que afecta a alrededor de un centenar de agentes procedentes de Zaragoza y A Coruña, que llegaron el miércoles a Cataluña y que, según asegura el sindicato UFP, "tratarán de sobrevivir" en el Bruc durante veinte días.
Desde el sindicato aseguran tener "confianza" en las palabras del director y, por tanto, esperan que en un plazo breve de tiempo los compañeros alojados en el cuartel mejoren sus condiciones laborales.
Las formas que han rodeado a la decisión del Departamento dirigido por Fernando Grande-Marlaska de enviar antidisturbios de la Policía y la Guardia Civil a Catalunya ha sido criticado también por asociaciones profesionales de la Guardia Civil.
AUGC ha reprochado a Interior que "repita el error" de su antecesor en el cargo al retener en Catalunya a agentes a los que se les había autorizado el traslado sin mediar compensación ni ofrecer margen para planificar su situación familiar.
Tanto policías como guardias civiles recuerdan que no van a permitir que se repita las condiciones en las que pernoctaron durante la Operación Copérnico hace un año, cuando el entonces ministro Juan Ignacio Zoido utilizó barcos para alojar a los 6.000 agentes movilizados para impedir el referéndum independentista del 1-O.
