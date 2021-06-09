Jordi Cuixart registra ante el Tribunal Europeo de Derechos humanos su recurso a la sentencia del 1-O

barcelonaActualizado:
El presidente de Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, ha presentado este martes su recurso ante el Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos (TEDH) de Estrasburgo en rechazo a su encarcelamiento por la justicia española, el primer recurso presentado en Europa por uno de los líderes independentistas en prisión.
Además del recurso, ha informado Òmnium en un comunicado, la defensa de Cuixart ha adjuntado unos 60 informes que ocupan 2.009 páginas y entre los que figuran los "pronunciamientos de organismos internacionales" que han pedido su libertad, así como las resoluciones dictadas por otros tribunales europeos.
El recurso, que lo ha registrado en catalán personalmente el equipo jurídico de Cuixart, llega 24 horas después de conocerse la sentencia del Tribunal Constitucional tras los recursos de Cuixart y del expresidente de la ANC, Jordi Sànchez, por su participación en el proceso soberanista y condenados a nueve años de prisión y otros nueve de inhabilitación absoluta.
La sentencia ha contado con dos votos particulares de los magistrados Juan Antonio Xiol y María Luisa Balaguer, que creen que el Supremo vulneró el derecho de reunión de Jordi Sànchez y Jordi Cuixart, dos líderes sociales condenados por sedición en una sentencia que, a su juicio, "amenaza con empobrecer nuestra democracia".
Está previsto que Òmnium Cultural explique el próximo martes, 15 de junio, en una rueda de prensa el contenido del recurso presentado esta mañana.
Benet Salellas, el abogado de Cuixart y exdiputado de la CUP, es quien se ha personado esta mañana en el TEDH de Estrasburgo para dar entrega del recurso del presidente de Òmnium. Es probable que el exconseller Jordi Turull presente su recurso mañana mismo.
