Primer día de José Luis Martínez-Almeida como alcalde de Madrid y ya se vuelve a a hablar de la ciudad como candidata a organizar unos Juegos Olímpicos, un proyecto aparcado en los últimos años después de acumular hasta cuatro fracasos (1972, 2012, 2016 y 2020), muchas decepciones, además de gastar muchos millones de euros en una década de sueño olímpico que no llevó a ninguna parte., tan sólo a que la ciudad dudara de sí misma.
El nuevo alcalde ha confirmado la noticia que el diario ABC lleva este lunes en su portada: Almeida ha señalado que quiere "sondear" si hay "un amplio consenso social y político" para que la capital acoja unos Juegos Olímpicos.
Ha reconocido que, por el momento, la idea está en una fase "muy preliminar", pero aún así Almeida ha destacado que durante la campaña electoral hubo "un consenso" entre los candidatos. "Esto queda muy lejos, centrémonos en esa ronda de contactos, y veamos si es posible. Si no hay consenso, no habrá candidatura", ha apostillado Almeida.
Más entusiasmada se ha mostrado Isabel Díaz Ayuso, quien en su cuenta de Twitter ha afirmado al respecto: "Yo también quiero volver a ver a nuestra capital, Madrid, hacer soñar a toda España".
Yo también quiero volver a ver a nuestra capital, #Madrid, hacer soñar a toda #España. pic.twitter.com/cyWsaeNBfz— Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) 16 de junio de 2019
Sin duda, la insistente y cara lucha por traer los Juegos Olímpicos a Madrid es una de las marcas de los anteriores regidores del PP, Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón como Ana Botella. Eso sí, aún sigue siendo un misterio el dinero que se gastó en las tres candidaturas de 2012, 2016 y 2020, pero algunos cálculos elevan el gasto a más de 6.300 millones de euros.
No sólo se gastó en viajes, representación, invitaciones, actos, publicidad o marketing, sino también en algunas instalaciones deportivasque tuvieron altos sobrecostes y a las que luego fue difícil o imposible dar una salida.
