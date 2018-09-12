Público
Público

Catalunya El juez investiga a cinco policías nacionales más por las cargas del 1-0

En total ya son nueve agentes los imputados por la operación policial de aquella jornada. Los policías cargaron en la escuela Àgora, la Infant Jesús y las escuelas Pías, las tres en Barcelona. El juez aún no ha especificado los delitos que se les imputa.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Cargas 1O EFE

Antidisturbios de la Policía Nacional rodean el colegio Ramón Llull de Barcelona el 1-O./ EFE

El juzgado de instrucción número 7 de Barcelona, ​​que investiga las cargas policiales durante el referéndum del 1 de octubre, ha imputado a cinco agentes más para las cargas en la escuela Àgora, la Infant Jesús y las escuelas Pías de la capital catalana, las tres en la capital catalana. Con estos, ya son nueve los policías imputados por la operación de la Policía Nacional contra la votación.

La investigación se hace a raíz de las denuncias presentadas por algunos vecinos y vecinas que fueron a ejercer el voto el 1-O. El juez aún no ha especificado qué delitos se les imputa y están citados "en base unos hechos". La semana pasada, tres agentes fueron citados por este juzgado por las actuaciones en el IES Pau Claris de Barcelona, ​​por considerarla "desproporcionadas y peligrosas".

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas