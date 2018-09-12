El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, mantuvo este miércoles en el Palacio de la Moncloa una reunión "productiva" con Gianni Infantino y José Luis Rubiales, presidentes de la FIFA y la Federación Española (RFEF), en palabras del máximo responsable del fútbol mundial. Entre otras cuestiones, Infantino y Rubiales han planteado al jefe del Ejecutivo que España se postule para organizar la Eurocopa de 2028 o el Mundial de 2030.
España sólo ha organizado una fase final de la Eurocopa en 1964 y el Mundial de 1982. La eventual candidatura de España al Mundial 2030 encajaría, además, con la rotación de continentes que tanto se lleva a la hora de organizar estos eventos. Después de Rusia, el Mundial se celebrará en Qatar en 2022 y en Estados Unidos, México y Canadá en 2026 y en 2030 teóricamente le tocaría organizarlo a uno o a varios países europeos.
El diario As informa de que hay dos posibilidades para organizar el Mundial: la de una candidatura única y la de otra compartida con Marruecos y Portugal.
La Eurocopa de 2020 se disputará en ciudades de 12 países, entre ellas, Bilbao, donde se jugarán encuentros de la fase de grupos y los octavos. Las otras 11 sedes son Londres, Múnich, Bakú, San Petersburgo, Roma, Copenhague, Bucarest, Ámsterdam, Dublín, Budapest y Glasgow. La elección de la Eurocopa de 2024 se hará el próximo 27 de septiembre en la reunión del comité ejecutivo de la UEFA en Nyon. Las dos aspirantes son Alemania y Turquía.
Infantino señaló tras la reunión que había sido "una reunión muy cordial, muy productiva". "Es muy importante tener relaciones con un país muy importante como España, con el primer ministro, el señor Sánchez, que es un deportista y le gusta el fútbol también", indicó.
El máximo mandatario de la FIFA precisó, así mismo, que también "lo importante que es que las relaciones entre el Gobierno y la RFEF sean buenas".
