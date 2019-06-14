Público
Canal Isabel II El juez rechaza imputar a Esperanza Aguirre en el caso Lezo sobre el campo de golf

La expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid y otros cuatro miembros del consejo de Gobierno votaron a favor de la construcción de un campo de golf en las instalaciones del Canal de Isabel II en enero de 2007.

Esperanza Aguirre golpea una bola en la inauguración del campo de golf de El Encín (EFE)

Esperanza Aguirre golpea una bola en la inauguración del campo de golf de El Encín EFE/Archivo

El juez del caso Lezo, Manuel García Castellón, ha rechazado la petición del PSOE de citar a declarar como investigada a la expresidenta madrileña Esperanza Aguirre y a otros cuatro miembros del consejo de Gobierno que votaron a favor de la construcción de un campo de golf en las instalaciones del Canal de Isabel II en enero de 2007.

En un auto, el juez explica que la petición de la acusación que ejerce el PSOE "se apoya en un artículo periodístico, que a su vez dice que se basa en un informe de la Fiscalía Anticorrupción" que "no existe en absoluto en el procedimiento" y por ello critica que "con esta base irreal" se pretenda "la práctica de diligencias".

[Habrá ampliación]

