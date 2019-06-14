El juez del caso Lezo, Manuel García Castellón, ha rechazado la petición del PSOE de citar a declarar como investigada a la expresidenta madrileña Esperanza Aguirre y a otros cuatro miembros del consejo de Gobierno que votaron a favor de la construcción de un campo de golf en las instalaciones del Canal de Isabel II en enero de 2007.
En un auto, el juez explica que la petición de la acusación que ejerce el PSOE "se apoya en un artículo periodístico, que a su vez dice que se basa en un informe de la Fiscalía Anticorrupción" que "no existe en absoluto en el procedimiento" y por ello critica que "con esta base irreal" se pretenda "la práctica de diligencias".
[Habrá ampliación]
