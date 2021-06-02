El juez sienta en el banquillo a Rodrigo Rato por delitos contra Hacienda y blanqueo en la gestión de su patrimonio

El juez de Instrucción número 31 de Madrid ha acorado la apertura de juicio oral contra el ex ministro de Economía Rodrigo Rato por delitos contra la Hacienda Pública, blanqueo de capitales y corrupción en los negocios, en el marco de la causa sobre el presunto origen ilícito de su patrimonio.

El magistrado Antonio Serrano-Arnal entiende que no ha lugar a la apertura de juicio oral por la supuesta comisión de los delitos de falsedad continuada e insolvencia punible, por lo que no será juzgado por estas conductas. En esta resolución, contra la que no cabe recurso, se declara competente para el conocimiento y fallo de la causa a la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid.

La Fiscalía Anticorrupción pide casi 70 años de cárcel para el ex ministro de Economía por defraudar más de 8,5 millones de euros. Le acusa de once delitos contra la Hacienda Pública, pidiendo penas de entre cuatro y seis años de cárcel por cada uno; uno de blanqueo de capitales, por el que reclama seis años; otro de insolvencia punible, por el que pide cuatro años; otro de corrupción en los negocios.

A lo largo de la investigación judicial, se han identificado incrementos no justificados en el patrimonio de Rato entre los años 2005 y 2015 por un importe total de 15.633.056,87 euros, además de rendimientos de capital mobiliario en el exterior que tampoco fueron declarados a la Hacienda Pública. Las cuotas defraudadas ascenderían a 8.586.121,67 euros en esos ejercicios fiscales.

El magistrado, que también abre juicio a otras 17 personas, físicas y jurídicas, requiere a Rato para que en el plazo de un día preste una fianza de 65,1 millones de euros a fin de garantizar la posible responsabilidad civil derivada del proceso.

(Habrá ampliación)