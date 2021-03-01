Estás leyendo: Rodrigo Rato, procesado por delitos fiscales, de blanqueo y corrupción en los negocios

Público
Público

Rodrigo Rato Rodrigo Rato, procesado por delitos fiscales, de blanqueo y corrupción en los negocios

El juez Antonio Serrano-Arnal ha acordado transformar las diligencias previas de la instrucción en procedimiento abreviado dando traslado de las actuaciones al Ministerio Fiscal y a la Abogacía del Estado.

Rodrigo Rato en una comparecencia en el Congreso de los Diputados. - EFE
Rodrigo Rato en una comparecencia en el Congreso de los Diputados. EFE

Actualizado:

El Juzgado de Instrucción Número 31 de Madrid ha puesto fin a la instrucción sobre el presunto origen ilícito del patrimonio del exministro de Economía Rodrigo Rato, al que atribuye presuntos delitos de corrupción en los negocios, blanqueo de capitales y fiscales.

El juez Antonio Serrano-Arnal ha acordado transformar las diligencias previas de la instrucción en procedimiento abreviado dando traslado de las actuaciones al Ministerio Fiscal y a la Abogacía del Estado para que en un plazo de 20 días presenten escrito de acusación.

La decisión del juzgado madrileño no es firme, ya que las partes podrán presentar recursos de reforma o de apelación en los próximos cinco días.

Habrá ampliación...

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público