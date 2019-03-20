El relato sobre una protesta "hostil" y "muy tensa" ha dado pie a Vox para preguntar si los concentrados aplicaron "acciones de guerra o de guerrilla urbana".

Marchena reprendió a Ortega Smith en varias ocasiones y le cortó cuando insistía en explicarse "No me discuta, por favor"

En la 19 sesión del juicio al procés, ante la Sala de Lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo, uno de los dos letrados de la formación ultraderechista, Javier Ortega Smith, ha cuestionado al primer testigo de la mañana, un agente de la Guardia Civil que coordinó ese registro, en septiembre de 2017, si las acciones de los ciudadanos concentrados para dificultar la salida de 8 furgones policiales con casi 10 millones de papeletas para el 1-O, “¿eran acciones de guerra o de guerrilla urbana?”. El testigo ya había afirmado que los únicos daños fueron "algunas abolladuras" en vehículos policiales y un retrovisor roto.

El magistrado presidente de la Sala, Manuel Marchena, interrumpía entonces al letrado y número dos del partido ultraderechista, que ejerce como acusación popular en la causa, para indicarle que no requiriese valoraciones al testigo. Después, ante la insistencia del secretario general de Vox, el testigo indicó las técnicas que los concentrados aplicaron para dificultar la salida de los agentes: "Sentarse en el suelo y cogerse de los brazos, algo que hicieron de forma concertada, según me informaron", afirmó.

Al avanzar el interrogatorio, el presidente de la Sala volvió a llamar la atención a Ortega Smith en varias ocasiones, exigiéndole que no requiriese “conclusiones probatorias al testigo”. “Este testigo no lo ha propuesto usted, en consecuencia estamos introduciendo elementos que no se deducen de contestaciones a sus preguntas”, esgrimía también Marchena.

Poco después, ante el intento del número dos de Vox de explicarse, el magistrado se mostraba tajante. “No me discuta, por favor”. Ortega Smith protagonizó un comentado traspié en su interrogatorio al major de los Mossos d'Esquadra, Josep Lluis Trapero, salvado únicamente por la intervención de Marchena.

Con todo, el tono del presidente de la Sala va tornándose más duro conforme avanza la causa. Este mismo miércoles, cuando el letrado de Oriol Junqueras y Raül Romeva, Andreu Van den Eynde, pedía a Marchena que permitiese la exhibición de un vídeo, el magistrado respondía con un “vamos a hacer ver que no lo hemos oído". El criterio de la Sala a este respecto es que no se exhibirán hasta que comience la fase de prueba documental "Ya está resuelto y nos remitimos a ello", incidía.

Y, ante la insistencia de Van den Eynde, el magistrado le cortaba en seco: “Ya sé que usted quiere que yo confronte con usted, pero no es el caso”, zanjaba.

